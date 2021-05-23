Health Minister Harsh Vardhan slams Baba Ramdev for his commentary on allopathic medicines

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has rebuked yoga guru Baba Ramdev for his criticism of allopathic medicines and attributing Covid deaths to consumption of modern medicines. He asked him to withdraw his statement calling allopathy a ‘stupid science’. In a letter addressed to Baba Ramdev, he said his statements not only showed disrespect towards the frontline workers who are putting undying efforts to fight the infection, he has also hurt the sentiments of the common masses.

“In your explanation, you have only said that you are not against modern science and good doctors. I don’t think this clarification is enough. I hope you will sincerely give thought to this issue and retract your offensive and unfortunate sentence,” he said.

“Allopathy and the doctors attached to it have given new life to crores of people. It’s very unfortunate for you to say that people died from consuming allopathic medicines. We should not forget that this battle can only be won through united efforts. In this war, our doctors, nurses and other health workers are risking their lives to save people's lives. Their dedication towards serving mankind in this crisis is unparalleled and exemplary,” Vardhan said while further adding, “you are fully aware that many doctors and health workers have lost their lives worldwide in their fight against Covid.”

“In these testing times, calling allopathy and modern medicines stupid and bankrupt is highly inappropriate. Lakhs of people are recovering and returning to their homes. If mortality rate is only 1.13 per cent and recovery rate is 88 per cent, then it's only because of the contribution of doctors and allopathy,” he further added.

“Baba Ramdev Ji, you are a public personality and taking into account this fact, each of your statements carries weight. I feel you should make any statement after keeping in mind the current situation and time. It is untoward to call allopathy stupid in these times. This also points fingers at the capability, knowledge and intention of our doctors, which is highly deplorable,” he said.

Vardhan further stated that allopathy has greatly contributed in defeating serious diseases like Polio, Ebola, Sars and Chicken Pox. Today, the vaccine is proving to be a great weapon in preventing coronavirus infection, this too was a gift of modern medicine.