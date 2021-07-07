News

Health Minister paid the price for Covid mismanagement at highest level: Congress

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 07, 2021

Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, and the MoS for Health, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, are among the ministers who have resigned from the Cabinet

The Congress has said the resignations of the Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, and the MoS for Health, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, is a candid confession that the Narendra Modi government has utterly failed in managing the pandemic.

Former Finance Minister and senior MP of the party P Chidambaram said there is a lesson for ministers in these resignations. "If things go right, the credit will go to the PM, if things go wrong, the Minister will be the fall guy. That is the price a Minister pays for implicit obedience and unquestioning subservience," Chidambaram said in Twitter.

Another leader Jairam Ramesh said Vardhan was made a scapegoat. "Poor Dr Harsh Vardhan, a good man has been made a scapegoat for monumental failures at the highest level — nowhere else," Ramesh said.

Published on July 07, 2021

