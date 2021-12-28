News

New Vaccines

Health Ministry approves Corbevax and Covovax Covid vaccines

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 28, 2021

Corbevax vaccine is India’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19

In its fight against Covid-19 pandemic, the government on Tuesday gave nod to Biological E’s Corbevax vaccine, Serum Institute of India’s Covovax and antiviral drug Molnupiravir, which is only for restricted use in emergency situations.

‘Corbevax vaccine is India’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19, made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological E. it’s a hattrick! It’s now the third vaccine developed in India,” Mansukh Mandaviya, Health Minister tweeted. The nanoparticle vaccine, Covovax, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India, he further added.

“Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situations for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease,” Mandaviya said. He further stated that these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic.

With these approvals, a total of eight Covid vaccines have received emergency use authorisation in the country — Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, Corbevax and Covovax. Dr Reddy's Laboratories in a consortium with Cipla, Mylan, Torrent, Emcure and Sun Pharma had applied for the approval of anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use in adults.

Published on December 28, 2021

coronavirus
Covid-19
