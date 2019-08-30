Health Ministry explores AI for combating tuberculosis

The Central TB Division of the Health Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI) to explore the application of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence technology in its fight against tuberculosis (TB). The MoU was signed by Vikas Sheel, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry and P Anandan, CEO of Wadhwani AI.

As part of the collaboration, Wadhwani AI would support the National TB programme by helping it become AI-ready. This would include, developing, piloting, and deploying AI-based solutions. "It would support the programme in vulnerability and hot-spot mapping, modelling novel methods of screening and diagnostics and enabling decision support for care-givers apart from supporting the Revised National TB Programme (RNTCP) in adoption of other AI technologies," a press statement from the Ministry stated.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, India has close to 27 lakh TB cases every year and 4.23 lakh cases die.

The RNTCP has been at the forefront of adoption of newer technologies in healthcare, officials said.

AI provides a unique opportunity for the health sector, bringing efficiency, saving resources and bringing accuracy in interpretation and enhancing quality of service delivery. Its use in this sector has an ample scope to improve outcomes, especially in situations where resources are limited, further stated the press statement.