Health Ministry proposes imprisonment upto ten years for attacking doctors

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
A spate of brutal attacks against doctors has prompted the Union Health Ministry to float a law for the protection of healthcare professionals. "The Ministry has proposed to formulate a legislation to address the issue of violence against the healthcare service professionals and damage to property of clinical establishments. A draft legislation titled - 'The Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of violence and damage to property) Bill, 2019 has been prepared," a note released by the Health Ministry stated.
The draft bill proposes to make acts of violence against healthcare professionals a cognizable and a non-bailable offence. It also seeks to provide compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel - namely nurse, midwife, doctors, medical students, ambulance drivers and helpers or for causing damage or loss to property of a clinical establishment - namely a hospital, a clinic, a dispensary, a sanatorium, an ambulance or even a mobile unit.
The draft bill proposes imprisonment of between six months to three years, with a fine of between Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh for whoever commits violence or abets violence. If the accused is convicted for causing grievous hurt, then the imprisonment shall be between three years to ten years and with a fine between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. If a convicted person does not pay the compensation then the sum shall be recovered as an arrear of land revenue under the Revenue Recovery Act, 1890.
If an aggrieved person healthcare service personnel gives a written complaint against an attack, the owner of the clinical establishment will have to inform the officer in-charge of the concerned police station to file a first information report.
The draft bill also stated that in addition to the punishment, the convicted person shall also have to pay an amount, twice the amount of fair market value of damaged property or loss caused, as determined by the court.
As the draft has been placed in public domain for comments, a 73-year-old doctor in Assam was allegedly lynched to death in a tea garden and died on Monday.
"It has been decided to solicit objections and suggestions from public with regard to the draft before finalisation of the bill. These can be forwarded within 30 days from issue of the notice," said the note.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...