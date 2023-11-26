In the backdrop of rising instances of respiratory illnesses among children in parts of China, India’s Health Ministry will carry out a review of the available public health infrastructure and its readiness across different states and Union Territories (UTs). The state governments have been asked to send nasal and throat swabs for testing respiratory pathogens.

According to senior Union Health Ministry officials, the ongoing season (winter) is generally seen as one which can cause “an increase in respiratory illness cases in India”.

In a letter to the states and UTs, the Union Health Secretary to has sought an “immediate review of public health and hospital preparedness measures”.

Review would include availability of hospital beds, drugs and vaccines for influenza, medical oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment, testing kits and reagents, functionality of oxygen plants and ventilators, infection control practices in health facilities, at a senior level.

China has been facing a surge in respiratory infections such as influenza and clusters of pneumonia among children, with hospitals reporting being “overwhelmed.” The “mystery illness” reportedly has sparked fears of another outbreak causing alarm across many nations.

“The Government is closely monitoring the situation (in China and India) and indicated that there is no need for any alarm,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

”So far there is no concerning surge in respiratory illness cases here in India. Some seasonal incidents are being noticed, which is quite usual during this time of the year,” the official said.

The States have ben advised to implement ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19’, shared earlier this year:

The guidelines include integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens “presenting as cases of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).”

“State governments have also been asked to ensure that the trends of ILI/SARI should be closely monitored by the district and state surveillance units of Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), particularly of children and adolescents,” a senior Health Ministry official told businessline.

As per protocol, data of ILI/SARI is required to be uploaded on IDSP- IHIP portal particularly from the public health institutions including medical college hospitals.

States have also asked to send nasal and throat swab samples of patients with SARI, particularly of children and adolescents, to Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL’s) located in the respective states for testing for respiratory pathogens

“The cumulative effect of implementation of these precautionary and proactive collaborative measures is expected to counter any potential situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Situation in China

Information shared by World Health Organisation (WHO), a Union Health Ministry official said, has indicated an increase in respiratory illness in northern parts of China. This is predominantly attributed to usual causes like Influenza, Mycoplasma pneumonia, SARS-CoV-2 etc.

As per WHO, the release of Covid-19 restrictions coinciding with the onset of winter season in addition to cyclical trend of respiratory illnesses such as Mycoplasma pneumonia have led to this surge.

While WHO has sought additional information from Chinese authorities, it is assessed that there is no cause of alarm “at the moment”.

In an earlier statement , WHO had said data shared by China stated that “no unusual or novel pathogens have been detected”. The international health organisation had said, the surge was likely linked to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions as China experiences its first full winter season since declaring an end to the pandemic in December.

