News

Health Ministry says 70-year-old Italian didn’t die of Covid-19

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

Lav Agarwal (File photo)   -  PTI

There have been 250 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in India, of which 23 have recovered and four have died, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW on Friday. The Ministry also said the 70-year-old Italian man from Rajasthan died of a heart attack on Friday and not due to novel coronavirus.

“The Italian patient was old and had co-morbidities like high blood pressure. He was a chainsmoker. His second throat swab sample had been tested negative for Covid-19. He had gone to the hospital for getting his other ailments treated and succumbed to cardiac arrest,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, MoHFW.

While passengers in international airports are being screened through thermal scanners for body temperatures, this protocol has not being extended to domestic airports as yet. “We are providing educational material in domestic airports but there is currently no thermal screening for domestic passengers,” said Agarwal.

Published on March 20, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: Govt reluctant to share positive control samples with private labs