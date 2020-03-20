Health Ministry says 70-year-old Italian didn’t die of Covid-19

There have been 250 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in India, of which 23 have recovered and four have died, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW on Friday. The Ministry also said the 70-year-old Italian man from Rajasthan died of a heart attack on Friday and not due to novel coronavirus.

“The Italian patient was old and had co-morbidities like high blood pressure. He was a chainsmoker. His second throat swab sample had been tested negative for Covid-19. He had gone to the hospital for getting his other ailments treated and succumbed to cardiac arrest,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, MoHFW.

While passengers in international airports are being screened through thermal scanners for body temperatures, this protocol has not being extended to domestic airports as yet. “We are providing educational material in domestic airports but there is currently no thermal screening for domestic passengers,” said Agarwal.