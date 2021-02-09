Healthcare firm Practo registers significant growth in corporate wellness plan

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Practo, an integrated healthcare company, claims to witness significant growth in the demand for its corporate health and wellness plans, with over 100 corporates signing up for healthcare in 2020.
According to Practo’s official release, the increase in sign-ups is recorded as organizations continue looking at strengthening employee-safety initiatives and providing them with easy access to healthcare in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Practo currently extends its services to L&T financial services, Marico, Hexaware Technologies, Tata Realty, Denave India, and Telus International, among others.
Buoyed by the positive response for the corporate health plans, Practo is looking at covering 2.5 lakh employees’ healthcare needs by the end of 2021.
To drive this, Practo aims to fully involve and support employers through different stages - from onboarding to sharing utilization insights.
Practo claimed that since March 2020, over one lakh employees and their family members have used its corporate services for online consultations with verified doctors. This includes preventive health check-ups, pharmaceutical needs, mental health sessions, and Covid-19 screenings.
Elaborating on this trend, Siddhartha Nihalani, VP - Product Growth, Practo, said in an official release: “While health insurance plans still form an integral part of employee benefits, companies have also started opting for digital healthcare solutions that are accessible, affordable, and safe.”
He added: “In the work-from-home situation, teleconsultations catered to both the physical and mental health requirements of employees and their family members. Convinced by its efficiency and effectiveness, an increasing number of corporates across India are switching to Practo’s health and wellness plans.”
Based on their requirements, organizations can choose from a variety of packages that Practo offers.
