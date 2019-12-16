Healthcare Global Enterprises launches cancer care centre in Mumbai

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG), a provider of cancer care, has launched a centre dedicated to cancer care in Borivali, Mumbai.

The 105-bedded centre, with a dedicated team of specialists in oncology will provide comprehensive diagnosis, radiation, medical and surgical oncology services, it said in a statement.

The centre was inaugurated by actor Manisha Koirala along with BS Ajaikumar, Chairman and CEO of HCG.

“With the launch of the cancer centre, we shall step up to providing comprehensive oncology services focused on delivering specialised outcome based treatments with a multi-disciplinary clinical approach in Mumbai,” BS Ajaikumar said.