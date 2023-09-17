The Government is giving prime consideration to the development of the healthcare industrial sector in the State, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

The Government has recently published Industrial Policy 2022–2023, in which 22 priorities are identified. Those priority sectors include medical devices, pharmaceuticals, Artificial Intelligence, bio data analysis, Robotics, BlockChain Technology, Electronics, hygiene, and Tourism. These priority sectors are interlinked so far as the health sector is concerned, he said.

The Minister was addressing the healthcare industry excellence award ceremony at the second edition of the expo on medical technology and innovation, ‘Hospex Health Care Expo 2023’.

The Industries Department is spearheading a programme to establish Campus Industrial Parks in the State in consultation with the Higher Education Department. University-Industry collaboration in medical and equipment research and biotechnology via campus industrial parks will strengthen students and industry alike, he said.

The campus industrial parks will enable students to have part-time jobs and gain the required project experience through internships. The industrial sector can also make use of the youth’s potential, Rajeeve said.

The minister also urged organisers to steer the healthcare sector industry to begin units at Startup and Maker Village at Kalamassery.

Excellence awards

The minister gave away healthcare industry excellence awards. The recipients are: Best healthcare startup: Humblx; Best Startup for a social cause: Ease Dimentia Technologies; Best manufacturer: PSI Healthcare; Manufacturing Award in Technology Category: Medtra Innovative Technologies; Women Entrepreneur: Minudath K B; Budding innovator- Udayshankar R.; and Best Innovation in the Doctors Category: Kiron B Reddy.

The three-day expo, organised by Trithvam Integris, focused on upgrading the state’s medical industry and healthcare through leading innovations and the latest technology in medical equipment and hospital needs.

Hospex 2023 brings together hospitals, Original Equipment Manufacturers, startups, different suppliers, and stakeholders in the medical industry under one roof, Arun Krishna, Director, Trithvam Integris, said.

The Expo saw the active participation and support of Invest India, Kerala Start-up Mission, Kerala Medical Technology Consortium (KMTC), Indian Medical Association, Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists, Association of Medical Devices Industry, Association of Diagnostics Manufacturers of India, Nasscom, IIT Kanpur, and many incubation centres.