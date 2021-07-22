Healthtech start-up Dozee raises $6 million from Prime VP

Dozee, a remote patient monitoring (RPM) start-up, has raised $6 million Series A funding from Prime Venture Partners.

Other investors like YourNest Venture Capital and 3one4 Capital also participated in the round. The start-up will use the fresh capital in R&D to launch new products and enhance its platform capabilities.

The fresh funds will also be used to increase its presence in HDU ward monitoring, home monitoring, and to deliver a cloud-enabled continuum of care. Till now, the total funding raised by Dozee stands at ₹63 crore.

“During the peak of the pandemic, we worked with top institutions in the country, both in public and private settings, to automate critical care delivery in high dependency units, saving over 70,000 nursing hours and more than 1,000 lives. We believe that the future of India’s healthcare lies in technologies such as remote patient monitoring and AI which can ease the burden of hospitals and healthcare workers in delivering care that is timely, accessible and affordable,” said Mudit Dandwate, CEO & Co-founder, Dozee.

Automated system

Dozee helps hospitals to increase the number of HDUs with centralised patient monitoring and make critical care more easily accessible and available, even in the remotest parts of the country. The hospital beds are equipped with contactless sensor platform that features an AI-powered triaging system that enables continuous (more than 100 times per hour) and accurate monitoring of a patient’s vitals, including heart rate, respiratory rate, and other clinical parameters such as sleep apnea and myocardial performance metrics without coming in contact with the patient.

“Through the past year, Dozee has been proven to save hundreds of lives and the data science team is able to launch new capabilities at breathtaking speed. We see a huge potential for Dozee in bringing about a shift in the healthcare sector by enabling hospitals to provide affordable critical care infrastructure and upgrade rapidly without huge capital investments,” said Sanjay Swamy, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners.

Boosted by this funding round, Dozee is now aiming to partner with over 1,000 hospitals in the next year. It plans to install its platform in more than 50,000 step-down ICUs and set-up 24x7 central monitoring cells in these hospitals, enabling them to quickly augment the critical HDUs and ICUs and save more than 1 million nursing hours per month.

Founded by Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani in 2015, Dozee has over 150 employees in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata. In the last six months, Dozee claimed to have partnered with 216 hospitals and over 5,000 beds for the continuous monitoring of patients remotely.

Dozee also reported having monitored more than 32,000 patients, helping save thousands of lives by early identification of risk and health deterioration.