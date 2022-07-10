Heavy downpour: Telangana declares holidays for all education institutions for 3 days

With heavy rains lashing several parts of the State, the Telangana government has announced holidays for three days from for all educational institutions from Monday.

Asking people to be cautious as heavy rains are forecast in the next few days, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to set up a control room in the Secretariat and take all precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and properties.

He announced an ex-gratia of ₹3 lakh each for two labourers from Srikakulam district who were killed in a wall collapse in Nalgonda district. “Heavy rains are likely to continue for three-four days more. I appeal to people not to allow children and youth to go out in the next few days,” Chandrashekar Rao has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday after reviewing the rain situation, he said some areas in Nizamabad and Adilabad districts in the State received very high rainfall.

Several areas in Hyderabad were inundated, flooding low-lying colonies.