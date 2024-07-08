Heavy rainfall threw routine life out of gear in Mumbai on Monday, with the city recording over 300 mm of rainfall in six hours. The rainfall resulted in waterlogging on railway tracks, low-lying areas, and arterial roads, resulting in disruptions in the city’s local, outstation trains, and flights.

The State government declared a holiday for schools in Mumbai, Singhurdugr, and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall on Monday. Heavy rainfall with high tides resulted in flooding in the city, according to State government officials. In Mumbai, Govandi recorded the highest rainfall with 315.6 mm, Chakala recorded 278.2 mm, Andheri recorded 292.2 mm rainfall, and Powai recorded 314.5 mm rainfall.

Local train services on the fast railway line corridor of the Central Railway between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane were suspended temporarily due to waterlogging on the railway tracks and were later restored and operated at restricted speed. Harbour railway train services were also suspended due to waterlogging at Chunnabhati railway station.

“Heavy rain of about 300 mm from 00.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs on 08.7.2024 caused water logging at various places on Mumbai Division of Central Railway, resulting in disruption of train services. All the Mail Express trains that were stranded because of heavy rains and water logging at various locations have reached their destinations,” mentioned a statement from Central Railway.

Flight Disruptions

The International Airport suspended its runway operations temporarily due to harsh weather, “Inclement weather at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, on 8th July 2024, led to the temporary suspension of runway operations from 02:22 hrs to 03:40 hrs. CSMIA has deployed airport personnel across the Terminals to support passengers and provide them with necessary assistance. As part of our commitment to passenger safety and comfort, CSMIA has also made provision for additional seating and water for passengers. The airport is also in close contact with local authorities. We request passengers to connect with their respective airlines and check the schedule before arrival at the Airport. The safety and well-being of our passengers, employees, and partners remain our top priority,” stated Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

The Maharashtra government adjourned both houses of the Maharashtra legislature as members could not reach Vidhan Bhavan due to rainfall. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted buses on nearly 40 routes in the city due to waterlogged roads.

Disaster Response

The National Disaster Response Force has been deployed in Ghatkopar and Kurla areas of Mumbai and Maharashtra, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Sindhudurg. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate spells of rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.