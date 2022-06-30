Heavy rains affect normal life in Mangaluru

Heavy rains lashed Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday affecting the normal life in the region. Mangaluru was the worst affected with many low-lying areas flooded with water.

Vehicular movement was also affected as water started flowing in some of the major roads in the city due to heavy rainfall in the region. Kottara Chowki, Mahaveera Circle, Adyar-Kannur road and their surrounding areas were inundated affecting the heavy traffic movement in that area.

A small portion of the road connecting a bridge on the way to airport was also damaged. The Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, KV Rajendra, said the bridge is intact and there is no issue with that. Engineers have been rushed to the spot to take appropriate measures to repair the approach road to the bridge.

A view of the Kottara Chowki area in Mangaluru on Thursday. The area was affected by heavy rainfall in the region. Photo: HS Manjunath

Railway traffic affected

He asked the school managements to take precautions while conducting classes. Tahasildars and block education officers in the district have been asked to take call in their areas after assessing the situation on the ground.

Railway traffic was also affected due to a landslip between Mangaluru Junction station and Padil in Mangaluru in the morning. Southern Railways cancelled the train No. 06488 Subrahmanya Road - Mangaluru Central Unreserved Express Special and the train No. 06489 Mangaluru Central- Subrahmanya Road Unreserved Express Special for the day.

A statement by the Palakkad division of Southern Railways said the landslip-affected section between Padil and Mangaluru Junction was restored at 2.25 pm on Thursday.