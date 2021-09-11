Heavy rains delay flights in Delhi, snarl traffic

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Heavy rains delayed flights and disrupted traffic in New Delhi on Saturday, inundating several places including the forecourt of Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Delhi has received a 46-year high 1.0 metre (3.3 feet) of rain this monsoon season, said the Meteorological Department. The season runs until the end of this month.
Vistara, SpiceJet, IndiGo and other airlines issued travel advisories, asking passengers to check the status of their flights.
Vistara tweeted, “Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport.”
Airport authorities later tweeted that they had drained the water “and the issue has been resolved.”
Also see: Unabated rains hit normal life in Telangana
Social media users posted videos of waterlogged streets and the airport, as well as stranded buses.
The rain caused major traffic disruption and severe flooding in low-lying areas of the city, said the weather department, suggesting that people stay indoors. It has issued an orange alert, indicating that authorities should be prepared to take action.
The department predicted thunderstorms with “heavy to very heavy intensity rain” in Delhi and neighbouring areas, that could cause partial damage to vulnerable structures, plantations and standing crops, among others.
The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted information to commuters about stretches hit by the rains and suggesting alternative routes.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
On his 100th death anniversary on September 11, a new book and a podcast throw light on unknown facets of the ...
On March 24, 1944, 76 Allied prisoners attempted one of the most ambitious escapes from a German prison camp, ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...