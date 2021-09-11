Heavy rains delay flights in Delhi, snarl traffic

Heavy rains delayed flights and disrupted traffic in New Delhi on Saturday, inundating several places including the forecourt of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Delhi has received a 46-year high 1.0 metre (3.3 feet) of rain this monsoon season, said the Meteorological Department. The season runs until the end of this month.

Vistara, SpiceJet, IndiGo and other airlines issued travel advisories, asking passengers to check the status of their flights.

On social media

Vistara tweeted, “Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport.”

Airport authorities later tweeted that they had drained the water “and the issue has been resolved.”

Also see: Unabated rains hit normal life in Telangana

Social media users posted videos of waterlogged streets and the airport, as well as stranded buses.

Severe flooding

The rain caused major traffic disruption and severe flooding in low-lying areas of the city, said the weather department, suggesting that people stay indoors. It has issued an orange alert, indicating that authorities should be prepared to take action.

The department predicted thunderstorms with “heavy to very heavy intensity rain” in Delhi and neighbouring areas, that could cause partial damage to vulnerable structures, plantations and standing crops, among others.

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted information to commuters about stretches hit by the rains and suggesting alternative routes.