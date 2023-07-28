Incessant heavy rains over the last few days have thrown life out of gear in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, causing floods and inundation of several towns and villages. Early crops in lakhs of acres were inundated and paddy nurseries submerged in several areas across the two States.

The bodies of eight persons, who went missing on Thursday from Kondayi village in Mulugu district, was found in Jampanna Vagu on Friday. The village was completely marooned in flood waters. The water level in the river Godavari at Bhadrachalam has reached the 50-ft mark and is expected to go up to 54 ft, with outflow reaching the 16-lakh cusec mark. Both governments have ordered the evacuation of people in vulnerable villages.

In Telengana, Warangal and Mulugu districts reported 40-65 cm of rainfall in a span of just 24 hours.

Heavy rains have also been reported in several Andhra Pradesh districts along the Coast, which reported rainfall in excess of 14-18cm in a span of a few hours.

Reviewing situation

The Chief Ministers of two States, K Chandrashekar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, have reviewed the rain situation and directed the Ministers and officials to take rescue and rehabilitation measures.

Heavy downpour over the last few days disrupted traffic in Hyderabad as several roads were inundated in flood water. The weathermen warn of heavy rains in the next two days.

“Several places, particularly in the Northern Telangana districts, received 30-40 cm of rain since last night,” Santhi Kumari, Chief Secretary of Telangana, said.

Teleconference discussion

In a teleconference, she asked the Collectors to keep a watch on the flood situation and take relief measures. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister convened a Cabinet meeting on July 31 to discuss the flood situation. The Cabinet will also take up 40-50 other issues ahead of the next session of the Assembly which is beginning on August 3.

In Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a video conference with district Collectors to shift the people in flood-hit villages to rehabilitation centres.