Dahej Complex water-logged; Gujarat Alkalies shuts plants

Water-logging in Central Gujarat region, including in Vadodra, Bharuch and parts of South Gujarat, due to heavy rains has prompted State-run Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) to temporarily shut its all plants, except one, at Dahej Complex .

The company informed on Monday that following heavy rains and water-logging in the entire Dahej Complex, as a precautionary measure, it is shutting down all its plants at Dahej Complex, except Anhydrous Aluminum (AAC) plant, which has been running on emergency chlorine supply through tonners and hot water system.”

“Plants were stopped in safe manner with all due precautions. De-watering measures are being taken. As per the situation, the restoration of plant operations would take some time,” GACL stated in a statement.

The region received heavy rains over the past few days causing water-logging on roads, railway tracks and in the fields, including industrial establishments. GACL clarified that all its plants at Vadodara Complex are operating normally.

Last week, another State PSE, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC), had reported monsoon impact at its facilities in Vadodara.

“On account of heavy downpour, close to 20 inches (499 mm) within a span of 12 hours on July 31, and subsequent water-logging in plant areas, all plants except Hydrogen Section of Ammonia-IV Plant and GTG Section of Co-generation plant were affected in the Vadodara Unit of the Company.”

“Therefore, as precautionary measure, shutdown of plants was taken due to power interruption from 66 KV sub-station,” it had stated.

On Monday, GSFC shares ended 3.68 per cent lower at ₹77.30 on BSE, while GACL shares fell by nearly 1 per cent to close at ₹ 416.80 on BSE.