Heavy rains in Gujarat; 50% of dams approach overflow levels

The low pressure area over West Rajasthan and neighbouring regions caused heavy downpour in parts of Gujarat and rivers swelling in several districts.
Of the 205 dams in the State, 103 are overflowing or at full capacity and 154 dams are put on high alert following heavy inflow.
The lifeline of Gujarat, Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river received heavy inflows from the upper catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh leading to flooding in downstream districts including Narmada and Bharuch.
The water level at Sardar Sarovar dam was 132.82 meters at 3 PM on Monday with inflow of 11.40 lakh cusecs of water as against the outflow of 10.18 lakh cusecs.
State government has deployed 13 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and 11 teams are on stand-by.
Gujarat Chief Secretary, Anil Mukim on Monday took stock of the situation and informed that the State is well-prepared to tackle the rain fury.
Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel informed that the monsoon forecast points that the rains will start receding in coming days. Since August 13th 19,523 people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas to safety.
The State has received 995.41 mm rainfall so far which is about 120 per cent of the long-period average of 831 mm. Maximum rainfall is recorded in Kutch district with 1,037 mm, which is 252 per cent of the long period average of 412 mm. Saurashtra region has received 162 per cent of the LPA rainfall, the rainfall in South Gujarat is recorded 119 per cent of the LPA, and 101 per cent for North Gujarat. However, East-Central region of the State which includes Ahmedabad and Vadodara districts has so far received 717 mm rainfall which is about 13 per cent deficient from the LPA.
There are reports of kharif crop damage from the districts of Kutch and parts of Saurashtra, where farmers fear damage to groundnut, cotton, onion besides other oilseed and pulses. But a formal assessment of the damage is yet to be undertaken by the government.
