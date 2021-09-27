Heavy rains lash Telangana

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of Telangana on Monday. In Hyderabad, unabated rains threw traffic out of gear, with rains flooding roads and low-lying areas.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has asked the residents to stay indoors, citing the heavy rain forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next three days.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is on a Delhi tour, held a video conference with officials in Hyderabad and directed them to take relief and rescue operations.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has alerted the officials to ensure boats and other important equipment to take up emergency operations.

It also asked them to prepare a protocol for alerting the people living in low-lying areas.

The IMD forecast heavy rains in the range of 15-20 cm could lash several parts of the State.