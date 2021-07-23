Help Indian medical students in China: Congress to Centre

The Congress on Friday demanded the Centre to avail diplomatic help to about 23,000 Indian medical students who are pursuing MBBS and MD courses in Chinese universities. Party MP VK Sreekandan said China has not allowed these students to come back and continue their studies due to Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Sreekandan said he will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia on Monday. “I moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday on this issue. But it was not allowed. The Centre should take this up with Chinese authorities. More that 23,000 students are suffering,” he said.

Also read: US eases Covid travel advisory for India, Pakistan

He told BusinessLine that even online classes are not properly provided by some of the Chinese universities. “These students enrolled themselves in those universities after taking educational loans. They came back to India after Covid situation worsened there. Now, they are denied entry to China. They won’t be able to pursue their studies unless the Centre intervenes,” Sreekandan added.