Here is a fabric that can help fight off Covid-19

Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Mumbai, April 27 Now, comes a fabric that can repel viruses and shield the wearer from infections. Launched by Grado, a company known for synthetics, cottons and worsteds textiles, the anti-viral and anti-bacterial fabric comes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has gripped the world.
The company is using neo-tech technology developed by Donear Industries, which has a protective shield against viruses and bacterium. The new fabric, which is also worsted, prevents growth and retention of micro-organisms, making it safe and hygienic, Grado claimed.
This fabric can retain its properties up to even 50 washes and is suited for everyday wear. It can tailored into garments such as suits, jackets and trousers as required by the customers.
“We had launched this fabric earlier, but now we have increased the resistance to the bacteria and viruses much more. Given the current world situation, we wanted to be in a position to offer a more hygienic product choice to the market post this lockdown; and what could be better than anti-viral clothing that can be worn by anyone and everyone,” Rajendra Agarwal, Managing Director of Donear Industries, said.
“We were the pioneers in introducing products STREEZA (4-way stretch fabric), ICE-touch (5-degree cooler fabric) and Uncrushable (wrinkle resistance) amongst others, which are faring extremely well,” Agarwal, who is also a mentor to Grado, said.
In 2017, a promoter of Donear Industries had acquired GBTL (formerly Grasim Suiting) and OCM. Grasim Suiting manufactured TR fabric, while OCM was into worsted fabric production; following the acquisition, the companies started marketing all their products under Grado.
Grado had also earlier roped Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador.
The anti-viral and anti-bacterial fabric has already received orders from various government bodies, hospitals, hospitality firms, aviation and uniform providers (schools, universities and factories) among others. It also bagged a large order from the Karnataka Police Department recently.
