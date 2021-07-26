Heritage tea estate bungalows in Munnar open for private stays

To capture the growing demand for private stays, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced the opening of seven heritage tea estate bungalows in Munnar in its amã Stays & Trails portfolio, the first branded homestay product.

“Munnar, with its breath-taking vistas and proximity to key cities offers travelers a unique and immersive experience of life in a tea estate. With the opening of these tea estate bungalows, amã steps into yet another new destination,” said Sarabjeet Singh, Head – Expressions, IHCL.

“I strongly feel these sorts of heritage bungalows will be the most preferred holiday destinations post Covid lockdowns. They have all that is needed at this point of time — a pleasant change from their home and routine to a place with the privacy of a home, along with security and distancing, staying together. Some of these tea bungalows are situated in far getaway locations providing even an off-roading experience. I am very bullish and see a lot of potential in this,” Thomas George Muthoot, Director of Muthoot Pappachan Group said. The group has a stake in the project.

Location

The seven original tea planters’ bungalows are located in the Kanan Devan Hills, on an estate spanning over 58,000 acres of lush plantations and thick forests. Breath-taking landscapes, pristine lakes, unending expanses of tea plantations, and blankets of mist – these are some of the reasons that make Munnar look like a picture-perfect postcard.

From trout fishing on the estate, hot air balloon rides, rounds of golf, or a visit to the tea factories and the Tata Tea Museum, guests can immerse themselves in the local culture. The cuisine at the bungalows reflects Kerala, Tamil and British influences through traditional family recipes passed down generations.

A scenic drive from Kochi or a helicopter ride to the exclusive helipads located on the estate, the amã bungalows in Munnar are the ideal holiday destination for family, nature lovers and adventure-seekers.

The brand currently has a portfolio of 44 bungalows and villas with 14 under development.

A new concept of homestays from IHCL, amã Stays & Trails homestays are present across Alappuzha and Munnar, Kerala; Coorg and Chikmagalur in Karnataka; Goa; Madh Island,Mumbai; and Lonavala, Khadakvasla and Alibag in Maharashtra.