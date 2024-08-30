Hero MotoCorp on Friday said that Sanjay Bhan, Chief Business Officer – Global Business, has been elevated to the role of Executive Vice President from September 1.

In this expanded capacity, Bhan, in addition to Global Business, will now also lead the portfolio of Global Product Planning (GPP) and the newly established Global Market Insights function, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Strategic engine

“This new function will be our strategic engine, enabling us to anticipate customer and market trends, seize opportunities ahead of time, and further solidify our position as a thought leader in the industry. Sanjay’s three-decade journey at Hero has been very cohesive,” Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp said.

Bhan joined the country’s largest two-wheeler company on January 1, 1991 and has worked in various roles including the Head of India Business. He also founded the Rural Vertical for Hero’s reach across rural India.

“In his current role as Head of Global Business, Sanjay has steered our expansion into Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and now, we stand on the brink of entering new geographies in Europe and Brazil,” Gupta said.

In his expanded role, Bhan will continue to report to the CEO for Global Business and GPP. Additionally, he will report directly to the Executive Chairman as the head of the Global Market Insights function while also leading the sports vertical.

