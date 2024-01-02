The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of 3,77,842 units in December 2023, a marginal decline (around 1 per cent) year-on-year (y-o-y) compared with 3,81,365 units in the same month last year.

However, exports grew around 26 per cent y-o-y to 16,110 units during the month (12,814 units). In the calendar year also, the company’s sales grew 5 per cent to more than 54.99 lakh units (52.47 lakh units).

“With increased government spending and improved liquidity, encouraging farm activity and the upcoming marriage season, the company expects a positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter,” Hero MotoCorp said.

Change in leadership team

In December 2023, the company announced strengthening of its leadership team with the appointment of two senior executives — Vivek Anand as Chief Financial Officer and Rachna Kumar as the Chief Human Resources Officer — both reporting to Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

The company also announced its partnership with Ather Energy for an interoperable fast-charging network across India. Through this collaboration, EV users will be able to seamlessly use both Vida and Ather grids across the country. The combined network will cover 100 cities with over 1,900 fast-charging points, the company added.

On Monday, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company had declared growth in their sales by 26 per cent and 33 per cent respectively. ‘Himalayan’ maker Royal Enfield had reported a y-o-y decline of 4 per cent in its December sales.