High power lithium-ion battery launched

Amrita Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine, Kochi has come up with a lithium-ion battery that can be charged in few minutes. A first-of-its kind, this battery can be charged to ten thousand times with charging time less than 10 minutes.

This new high-power, fast charging battery has been developed after two and a half years of research with the help of advanced Nanoscience technology, said Shantikumar V Nair, Director of Amrita Centre of Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine and Dhamodaran Santhanagopalan, Associate Professor of the Nano Energy division at the Center.

The surface engineered nano material used in the cell enables the rapid charging feature. The experiment showed that the new Lithium-ion cell could be charged up to 10,000 times. Such high-powered cells with time-saving rapid charging feature finds immense potential to be used in electric cars.