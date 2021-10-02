Higher central bank gold reserves reduce sovereign credit risk: IGPC Study

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Central Bank gold reserves can reduce the sovereign credit risk of a country in international markets, reveals a study by the India Gold Policy Centre (IGPC) at the Indian Institute of Management – Ahmedabad (IIM-A).
The study reveals that while growth-oriented macro-economic policies can reduce sovereign risk, gold holdings of the country’s Central Bank have a strong impact during turmoil in global financial markets.
In 2020, Moody’s downgraded India’s sovereign rating to Baa3, highlighting its weak fiscal position as the primary cause of credit restriction.
In this context, Arvind Sahay, Chairperson, India Gold Policy Centre, IIM-A, said, “Due to necessary countercyclical fiscal stimulus and a build-up of government debt during the Covid-19 crisis, sovereign credit ratings of both advanced and emerging market economies have come under pressure.”
“The findings of this cross-country study suggest that higher Central Bank gold reserves can help in stemming a further deterioration and provide support to the credit ratings of countries such as India,” he added.
In the current scenario, the findings seem to have positive implications for India.
IGPC claims it to be a first of its kind study of global markets conducted by the team of Sawan Rathi, a doctoral student in Economics, Sanket Mohapatra, IIM-A faculty in Economics, and Sahay.
The researchers considered five-year sovereign credit default swap (CDS) spreads for 48 advanced and emerging market countries over a 20-year period, from 2000 to 2020, for measuring the economy’s default risk.
Also see: Asian stocks extend global slide as inflation fears bite
The data was mapped against information on Central Banks’ gold stocks obtained from the World Gold Council database.
The findings of the study reveal a negative and significant association of sovereign CDS spreads with Central Bank gold holdings of an economy.
The researchers noted that the likelihood of a credit ratings downgrade decreases with larger gold holdings of Central Banks by reducing future uncertainty and reassuring confidence in investors and policy makers.
It investigates the variation in the negative relationship between Central Bank gold reserves and sovereign CDS spreads, specifically, during periods of high volatility in global financial markets and country-specific crisis. This variation is found to be even stronger during periods of high global volatility, as well as country specific debt and inflation crisis.
There has been a general increase in the RBI’s stock of gold reserves since 2018.
Sanket Mohapatra, IIM-A professor, says, “Central Bank gold reserves have been known to aid in diversification of overall international reserves and may boost returns during extremely low or negative international interest rates.”
Also see: Will gold retain its range this week?
Central Bank gold reserves can also have a positive impact on sovereign creditworthiness, particularly during times of financial market volatility and crisis episodes.
A more active involvement of gold can diversify India’s overall international reserves portfolio. He is optimistic about gold playing the role of a stabilising agent in India’s external position.
Notably, as per the World Gold Council data for Q2 of 2021, India added over 42 tonnes of gold in the past one year to its reserves to touch 703.71 tonnes. India’s Gold reserves have increased by 13 per cent or about 85.5 tonnes since Q2 of 2019.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...