May 28, 2023 13:23

More than 30,000 new Panchayat Bhawans have been made in the last nine years. From the new Panchayat Bhawans to the new Parliament Building, our aim is the same... development of the country and its people. 25 years before independence, Gandhi ji’s Non-cooperation Movement had united all Indians. We saw the results of this in 1947 when India got independence, Modi said.

Azadi Ka Amritkaal, is a similar landmark in India’s history. In 25 years, India will complete its 100 years of independence. We also have 25 years to work together and make India a developed nation, the PM said.