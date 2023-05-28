ALL UPDATES
- May 28, 2023 13:40
Every brick and every wall of the new Parliament building is dedicated to the welfare of the poor: PM Modi
“In the next 25 years, the new laws made in the new Parliament will make India a developed nation,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The new laws will remove poverty. It will create new opportunities for the youth.”
- May 28, 2023 13:38
We have to move ahead with the philosophy of ‘Nation First’, says PM Modi
Says, ‘The representatives of the people who will sit in the new Parliament building will work with new inspiration and will try to give a new direction to democracy.’
- May 28, 2023 13:34
India’s belief supports the beliefs of other nations: PM Modi.
“When a country of India’s size moves forward with determination, it encourages many countries around the world. If India removes its poverty with speed, it will encourage many others to do the same. India’s march towards becoming a developed country will also give confidence to other countries to think of the same. The new Parliament building will encourage all Indians to do their duties,” says Prime Minister Modi.
- May 28, 2023 13:31
The goal of becoming a developed nation in 25 years is a big one and it is tough. But every citizen has to work towards it with all sincerity: PM Modi.
Says, “India’s determination to meet its goals also has a positive effect on other countries. Through India’s freedom struggle, not only did the country get independence but there were other countries too which started moving towards independence.”
- May 28, 2023 13:23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that in the last nine years, more than 4 lakh km of roads have been constructed to connect villages.
More than 30,000 new Panchayat Bhawans have been made in the last nine years. From the new Panchayat Bhawans to the new Parliament Building, our aim is the same... development of the country and its people. 25 years before independence, Gandhi ji’s Non-cooperation Movement had united all Indians. We saw the results of this in 1947 when India got independence, Modi said.
Azadi Ka Amritkaal, is a similar landmark in India’s history. In 25 years, India will complete its 100 years of independence. We also have 25 years to work together and make India a developed nation, the PM said.
- May 28, 2023 13:20
The new building gave employment to 60,000 workers, says PM Modi.
The building gets enough sunlight and is digitally equipped. The new building gave employment to 60,000 workers. A digital gallery has been made taking note of their contributions in the building of the new Parliament. Their contribution has been immortalised. The last nine years have been dedicated to new developments and work for the welfare of the poor, the PM said.
- May 28, 2023 13:18
The diversity of various parts of our country has been incorporated in the new Parliament building, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Says, “In every part of the building we can experience the essence of one India. There were a lot of difficulties being faced in the old building. There was the constraint of space and technology. In the years to come, the number of MPs will go up. Where would they sit? That is why the need for a new Parliament building was felt and there was a demand for it from MPs.”
- May 28, 2023 13:06
It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore to the ‘Sengol’ the prestige it deserved, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his inaugural address
Says, “Our glorious past was snatched away by years of slavery. But in the 21st Century, India is slowly gaining back its pride.”
- May 28, 2023 13:00
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his inaugural speech
“It is not just a new building. It is the reflection of the expectations and dreams of 140 crore Indians,” Modi says describing the new Parliament building. “New India is fixing new targets, constructing new ways.”
“Today, the whole world is looking at India with respect and hope. When India progresses, the world advances. The new Parliament building, will usher in development of the world, through the development of India.”
“It is important to have a new and modern working place for Indians working towards a new future.”
- May 28, 2023 12:58
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a commemorative ₹75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
The ₹75 commemorative coin weighs 35 grams and is made from a four-part alloy comprising silver, copper, nickel and zinc.
The face of the coin will bear the lion capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend ‘ Satyamev Jayate’ inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word ‘ Bharat’ in Devnagri script and on the right periphery with the word ‘India’ in English.
It shall also bear the Rupee symbol ‘ ₹’ and denominational value ‘ 75’ in the international numerals below the lion capitol. On the reverse face, the coin shall bear the image of the Parliament complex.
- May 28, 2023 12:54
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for listening to the request made by Members of Parliament for a new building and completing the task in record time.
- May 28, 2023 12:42
President Draupadi Murmu’s message read out by Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh at the inaugural function of the new Parliament building.
Inaugural of the new Parliament building marks an important stage of our democratic journey, says President Murmu.
- May 28, 2023 12:35
The film on ‘Sengol’ highlights the role played by the spectre in the handing over of power by the British to independent India in 1947. It rued that the Sengol did not get enough recognition to date.
- May 28, 2023 12:32
The new parliament building covers a massive area of 64,500 sq m
The new Parliament structure is built over an area of 64,500 sq m. It is a triangular structure housing the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha, the Central Lounge, and the offices of constitutional authorities. The new Lok Sabha chamber is designed in the likeness of India’s national bird peacock while the new Rajya Sabha Chamber is shaped like the national flower lotus.
- May 28, 2023 12:21
Screening of short films begins
The first short film is on the new Parliament building and the second film is on the historic ‘Sengol’ that was installed next to the Speaker’s chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.
- May 28, 2023 12:14
The second part of the inaugural programme of the new Parliament building begins with the national anthem. Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh delivers the welcome speech.
The new state-of-the-art building was demanded by representatives of both Houses of Parliament to meet challenges of space and other requirements of the times, says Singh and adds, India will be at the top of the list of democratic countries in the world in the coming times.
- May 28, 2023 12:12
Over 25 parties attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building while around 20 parties keep away.
- May 28, 2023 12:07
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament again, accompanied by Speaker Om Birla, for screening of two short films on Parliament and speeches
- May 28, 2023 11:49
Modi unveils new Parliament, reshaping India’s power centre
India’s corridors of power are getting a makeover — part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to cement his legacy as he looks to a third term in office in national elections next year. Criticisms linger that the new parliament is a vanity project to help boost Modi’s image ahead of the 2024 national vote
- May 28, 2023 11:01
Prime Minister Modi responds to actors’ wishes on Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s tweets on the new Parliament building and said that the building is a “symbol of democratic strength and progress”.
- May 28, 2023 10:38
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticises Modi for not ‘allowing’ President to inaugurate new Parliament building
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has criticised the BJP government for “not allowing” President Droupadi Murmu to fulfil her Constitutional duties by inaugurating the new Parliament building on Sunday. “The President — the first Adivasi to become President — is not allowed to fulfil her Constitutional duties and inaugurate the New Parliament building in 2023,” Ramesh tweeted on Sunday morning.
- May 28, 2023 10:20
New parliament building inauguration: Entry, exit gates of two metro stations in Delhi closed
All entry and exit gates at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations of the Delhi Metro have been closed because of the inauguration of the new parliament building, officials said on Sunday. The new structure is located near the Central Secretariat station which is an interchange facility between Yellow Line and Violet Line.
- May 28, 2023 10:19
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the people of the country on the inauguration of the new Parliament building
- May 28, 2023 10:07
Watch: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new parliament building
On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building, dedicating it to the nation with a havan and prayers from multiple faiths. Watch here.
- May 28, 2023 10:01
Slideshow: Photos from the new parliament building inauguration
You can find the photos from the new parliament inauguration here.
- May 28, 2023 09:28
PM Modi dedicates new Parliament building to the nation, ‘Sengol’ placed in Lok Sabha chamber
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building and dedicated it to the nation on Sunday morning in a ceremony that started with a havan and was followed by multi-faith prayers.
Modi, with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla by his side, installed the historic ‘Sengol’, a symbol of power and fair governance of the Chola reign, in the new Lok Sabha chamber, next to the Speaker’s chair.
“This Sengol will keep reminding us that we have to walk on the path of duty and remain answerable to the public,” Modi said on Saturday while addressing Adheenams (priests) who handed over the sceptre to him.
- May 28, 2023 08:39
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building Sunday morning.
Dressed in a traditional attire, Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka’s Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed “Ganapati Homam” to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
- May 28, 2023 08:33
Prime Minister to also release a commemorative ₹75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament Building
The government will issue a commemorative coin with the denomination of ₹75 to mark the opening of the new Parliament Building.
“The coin of Seventy-Five Rupees denomination shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of Inauguration of New Parliament Building,” a gazette notification by the Finance Ministry said.
- May 28, 2023 08:29
The multi-religion prayer will be followed by the screening of two films on Parliament and speeches, scheduled at 12 noon.
- May 28, 2023 08:27
As a symbol of the transfer of power, a special ‘Sengol’ was made by holy Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam in 1947, according to the government.
- May 28, 2023 08:22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other attendees including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, listen on as religious leaders representing various faiths chant prayers.
- May 28, 2023 08:19
As many as 60,000 workers who contributed in the construction of the new Parliament building honoured.
- May 28, 2023 08:14
The new Parliament building reverberates with holy chants and prayers from various religions and sects in different languages as religious leaders chant.
- May 28, 2023 08:12
A look at the carpets for the new Parliament building
India’s largest carpet maker Obeetee Carpets has crafted the carpets for both Houses with the total area covered spanning nearly 50,000 sq ft. Over 158 different pieces were made and stitched together in the Lok Sabha hall, while the Rajya Sabha carpet comprises 156 pieces. The carpets were planned and engineered to fit into the shape of a semicircle. You can look at the photos here.
- May 28, 2023 08:07
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to now participate in multi-religion prayer.
- May 28, 2023 08:05
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets workers from across the country who participated in the construction of the new Parliament building. He honours them with shawls.
- May 28, 2023 08:03
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building with Speaker Om Birla
- May 28, 2023 08:01
PM Modi bows down with folded hands before everyone present inside the new Parliament building. Musicians play Vande Mataram as the PM moves out after installing the Sengol in Lok Sabha
- May 28, 2023 07:58
PM Modi carries the historic ‘Sengol’ into the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building: ANI
Watch PM Modi taking the historic ‘Sengol’ into the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building.
- May 28, 2023 07:54
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the Sengol inside the new Parliament building with the Speaker Om Birla as the Adheenam seers lead the way.
- May 28, 2023 07:48
Seers bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sengol.
- May 28, 2023 07:48
Heavy security in Lutyens’ Delhi in view of Parliament building inauguration
Thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi and multiple layers of barricades put in place as part of the robust security arrangement in and around the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, officials said.
- May 28, 2023 07:45
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes offerings to the holy fire of the havan and moves towards Sengol and the Adheenam priests.
- May 28, 2023 07:42
Sanskrit and Tamil religious hymns echo in the new Parliament complex as havan continues.
- May 28, 2023 07:38
Havan and puja begins as Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes holy pledges.
- May 28, 2023 07:35
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker OM Birla sit for the prayers.
- May 28, 2023 07:34
Holy chants being recited ahead of New Parliament inauguration as Prime Minister Narendra Modi enters the pandal.
- May 28, 2023 07:31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the new Parliament. He reaches the Gandhi statue with Speaker Om Birla.
- May 28, 2023 07:30
A glimpse of the new parliament building
Here’s all you need to know about the new parliament building that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. You can look at the photos here.
