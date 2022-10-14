The Karnataka government has said that the hijab row in the State that hit the national headlines recently will not have any impact on the investor sentiment.

“It won’t have any impact. Not even 0.1 per cent,” Murugesh R Nirani, Minister of Large and Medium Industries of Karnataka, told businessline.

The Minister, along with top officials, is here on Friday to promote the upcoming Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2022 in Bengaluru to the investor community in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The delegation held discussions with potential investors in the two States.

Industry-friendly ecosystem

The meet, which will be held from November 2 to 4, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. The GIM will showcase the industry-friendly ecosystem and various policies that offer incentives.

“We are expecting investments to the tune of ₹5 lakh crore during the summit. They are expected to generate 5 lakh jobs,” the Minister said.

He said the State government was encouraging the investors to invest in tier-ii and tier-iii cities with a view to have a well-dispersed development.

The Beyond Bengaluru initiative is being backed by a land bank of 30,000 acres that the State Government acquired in various tier-ii and tier-iii cities. In Bengaluru, the State built a land bank of 20,000 acres.

The Invest Karnataka roadshows, which covered Japan, South Korea, the US, Europe and several cities in India, will be holding its last show in Mumbai next week.

He said the State emerged a top-ranking player in attracting foreign direct investments (FDI), Ease of Doing Business and in attracting domestic investments.

“Last year, we registered investments to the tune of ₹3.2 lakh crore,” the Minister said.

