Hike in crude oil trading cost makes HFT unviable

High frequency trading (HFT) in crude oil futures could get impacted as traders will have to cough up a margin 20 times higher to trade a single lot of crude oil futures on the MCX.

This is after the exchange hiked the margin to ₹1.95 lakh. The ₹95,000 is the initial margin and ₹1 lakh is for additional risk. The April 20 debacle, where largely retail traders suffered in the total single-day loss of ₹442 crore, forced the hike in margin.

As per conservative estimates, more than 50 per cent of the trading volume in the commodity market is generated by HFT traders. So far, brokers allowed them to play a single lot of crude oil with an initial margin of just ₹5,000-10,000.

The low margin saw a high volume churn on MCX in crude oil and the exchange had 95 per cent market share in this segment. Crude oil was HFT traders’ delight as they usually thrive on profiting from thin spreads between the bid and ask price. But their trading quantity is huge and hence they prefer playing contracts that have the lowest margin requirement.

Crude oil was also the best fit for HFT since a single contract constituted 100 barrels of oil and the trading margin cost was less than 5 per cent.

MCX’s share price fell by 5 per cent on Wednesday after crude oil margins were hiked. The expectation is that the exchange could lose out on volumes and hence generate lower profits from transaction charges.

Lowest margins

The margins for crude oil futures on MCX were lowest for a derivative contract in India. The Nifty and Bank Nifty have had a margin requirement of between ₹60,000 and ₹1 lakh for a while now. HFT firms were luring retail investors to trade in crude oil with high-tech tools for a monthly fees as low as ₹5,000.

To discourage excessive speculation, SEBI had hiked the derivative contract size across segments to ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh in equity and commodity. For equity, exchanges imposed 20-30 per cent margin but MCX did not do it for crude oil. SEBI’s apathy towards this disparity has surprised market experts. For trading gold futures too, the margin requirement for one 1 lot was more than ₹ 1 lakh. Trading volumes had shifted to the crude oil segment. Market experts feel the margin disparity should have been addressed earlier by SEBI. “It is too late in the day,” said Deven Choksey, founder and MD, KR Choksey Investment Advisors.