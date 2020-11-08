Hind Steelworks ex-CMD booked for corruption

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Moyukh Bhaduri, the former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited (HSCL), in a bribery case.

The CBI First Information Report (FIR) said that HSCL was appointed as the Project Management Service Provider (PMSP) for the Trade Facilitation Center and Crafts Museum (TFC & CM), Badalalpur, Varanasi. A Memorandum of Agreement for the same was signed between National Handloom Development Corporation Limited (NHDC) and HSCL on July 5, 2015.

According to the CBI, Moyukh Bhaduri, the then CMD of HSCL, conspired with Anant Saxena, MD of Zillion Infra Projects, GRK Reddy of NCC Limited and Dhiraj Kanchal (a private person).

The CBI said that Saxena demanded an illegal gratification of ₹1 crore from N Krishna Rao, Director (Projects) and V Ajay Kumar, MD, both from Vijay Nirman Company, for awarding the work of construction of TFC & CM, Varanasi.

“Enquiry has further revealed that Moyukh Bhaduri and Anant Saxena also demanded/attempted to obtain an illegal gratification of 7.5 per cent (5 per cent on mobilisation advance and 2.5 per cent ‘bill to bill’) of the total cost of the project, to be paid after award of the work to Vijay Nirman Company,” the CBI FIR said.

The CBI said that Rao and Kumar arranged the first instalment ₹50 lakhs from Madhuri Constructions, Hyderabad, and delivered it to Saxena in the bank account of his firm Zillion Infra Projects.

According to the CBI, HSCL rigged the complete tender proceedings by preparing the expression of interest for the work of construction of TFC & CM, in consultation with Krishna Rao, in a way that Vijay Nirman Company fulfils all the technical and financial specification criteria and other bidders are disqualified on the eligibility criteria in the technical bid.