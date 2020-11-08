Hind Steelworks ex-CMD booked for corruption

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Moyukh Bhaduri, the former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited (HSCL), in a bribery case.
The CBI First Information Report (FIR) said that HSCL was appointed as the Project Management Service Provider (PMSP) for the Trade Facilitation Center and Crafts Museum (TFC & CM), Badalalpur, Varanasi. A Memorandum of Agreement for the same was signed between National Handloom Development Corporation Limited (NHDC) and HSCL on July 5, 2015.
According to the CBI, Moyukh Bhaduri, the then CMD of HSCL, conspired with Anant Saxena, MD of Zillion Infra Projects, GRK Reddy of NCC Limited and Dhiraj Kanchal (a private person).
The CBI said that Saxena demanded an illegal gratification of ₹1 crore from N Krishna Rao, Director (Projects) and V Ajay Kumar, MD, both from Vijay Nirman Company, for awarding the work of construction of TFC & CM, Varanasi.
“Enquiry has further revealed that Moyukh Bhaduri and Anant Saxena also demanded/attempted to obtain an illegal gratification of 7.5 per cent (5 per cent on mobilisation advance and 2.5 per cent ‘bill to bill’) of the total cost of the project, to be paid after award of the work to Vijay Nirman Company,” the CBI FIR said.
The CBI said that Rao and Kumar arranged the first instalment ₹50 lakhs from Madhuri Constructions, Hyderabad, and delivered it to Saxena in the bank account of his firm Zillion Infra Projects.
According to the CBI, HSCL rigged the complete tender proceedings by preparing the expression of interest for the work of construction of TFC & CM, in consultation with Krishna Rao, in a way that Vijay Nirman Company fulfils all the technical and financial specification criteria and other bidders are disqualified on the eligibility criteria in the technical bid.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...