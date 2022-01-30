'Hindutvawadis' feel Mahatma Gandhi is no more, but he is alive where there is truth: Rahul

The Congress on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying "Hindutvawadis" feel the Father of the Nation is no more but he is alive, where there is truth.

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat.

On his Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi also shared a quote of Mahatma Gandhi.

"When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible but in the end, they always fall. Think of it always."



- Mahatma Gandhi pic.twitter.com/3EOG59IljW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 30, 2022

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, posting a quote by him on ahimsa (non-violence).

The Congress also tweeted on its official handle.

We pay our tribute to the Father of the Nation on his death anniversary. On this day, also observed as Martyrs' day, we salute all the brave men and women who laid their lives for the country. pic.twitter.com/wV4Xispw84 — Congress (@INCIndia) January 30, 2022

"Our beloved Bapu may not be amongst us today to lead us through these tough times but his ways of fighting fearlessly & relentlessly against tyranny, apathy, injustice & falsehood continue to guide us in our quest for a prosperous & progressive India," the Congress said.

Several senior Congress leaders paid homage to the Father of the Nation.