'Hindutvawadis' feel Mahatma Gandhi is no more, but he is alive where there is truth: Rahul

The Congress on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying "Hindutvawadis" feel the Father of the Nation is no more but he is alive, where there is truth.
Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed as Martyrs’ Day.
Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat.
On his Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi also shared a quote of Mahatma Gandhi.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, posting a quote by him on ahimsa (non-violence).
The Congress also tweeted on its official handle.
"Our beloved Bapu may not be amongst us today to lead us through these tough times but his ways of fighting fearlessly & relentlessly against tyranny, apathy, injustice & falsehood continue to guide us in our quest for a prosperous & progressive India," the Congress said.
Several senior Congress leaders paid homage to the Father of the Nation.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.