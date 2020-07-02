Hindware Appliances to consolidate business activity

Somany Home Innovation Ltd, makers of ‘Hindware Appliances,’ is on consolidation mode with the impact of Covid lockdown all pervading.

While it consolidates, it has launched a range of auto-clean chimneys ‘Ripple Series’ and ‘Alexio Series,’ on Flipkart, the e-commerce marketplace.

Rakesh Kaul, CEO and Whole Time Director, Somany Home Innovation Ltd said, “As we continue to work in the new normal, at Hindware Appliances, the focus is on offering smart automation enabled appliances that are designed to simplify lives.”

“The lockdown period was tough but we kept helping customers by extending our services across various appliances. While it is hard to predict the future, we are confident that we will be able to achieve strong growth this year too as there is latent demand in the market. But people are cautious,” he told BusinessLine.

“During the lockdown, when people spent more time at homes, they would have planned their next products for purchase. While we are looking at business month by month, we have done well in June,” he said.

E-commerce business

About 18-20 per cent of the company business is generated from the e-commerce and it expects this segment to grow in the years to come.

Hari G Kumar, Senior Director at Large Appliances, Flipkart, said, “While the demand for smart kitchen appliances has been on the rise since the past few years, the pandemic has accelerated their adoption. We are also making our selection more affordable through various payment constructs such as no cost EMI to make consumers lives and time in the kitchen simpler and quicker.”

The latest range of appliances offers advantages of advance level filtration, high suction speed and motion-sensing among others.

While the Ripple Series has two variants Ripple SS and Ripple Black priced ₹24,990 and ₹26,990, the Alexio Series is priced at ₹22,990.

Somany Home Innovation is among fastest growing appliances company in the consumer appliances segment with a CAGR of 42 per cent.

Hindware Appliances include water heaters, water purifiers, air coolers, air purifiers, extractor fans and various kitchen appliances.