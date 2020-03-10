HIV medication given to Italian couple with coronavirus infection in India

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
India, for the first time, used the Lopinavir/ Ritonavir combination, a second line Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) medication, to treat an Italian couple who have tested positve for the coronavirus infection. The couple, who were touring India, tested positive in Jaipur last month, the Indian Express reported.
The officials said the medication was given to them after receiving their consent.
The Indian Express quoting Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said: “Yes, ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) has taken approval for use of second line HIV drugs on COVID patients, but this Lopinavir/ Ritonavir combination therapy has been approved for emergency use among COVID-19 patients with moderate degree of severity, with laid down protocols. Till now, this combination therapy has been given to two Italian patients hospitalised in Jaipur.”
The health officials revealed that it is too early to say whether the medication will work. They added that the drug, which has some side-effects, was also used in China to treat coronavirus patients, the Indian Express report said.
The ICMR, the apex medical research body in the country, has got approval to use second line HIV medications, which have been restricted for “use in public health emergency.” Seventy per cent of the HIV patients are on first line drugs.
India manufactures the second line medicines for export, mostly to African countries. The combination of Lopinavir and Ritonavir has been approved for emergency medical use if the COVID-19 situation in India turns into a public health emergency.
So far, 46 people in the country have tested positive for COVID-19, while no death has been reported so far, media reports said.
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
After all, global events triggered the two previous bear markets and the current decline
Gradually, people in India are beginning to realise the importance of health insurance. The number of people ...
These bonds have always been inherently risky and could be written down on pre-specified trigger and at the ...
India macros will benefit ― oil producers will suffer, mixed bag for refiners, stake-sale deals at risk
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...