HKTDC announces new mechanisms at Spring Virtual Expo

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for businesses in Hong Kong, has announced a slew of facilitations at the Spring Virtual Expo.
The Expo is aimed at attracting buyers from India, and helping them capture new opportunities online, amid Covid-19 disruption, HKDTC stated in its official release.
HKTDC launched its month-long Spring Virtual Expo on April 1, which is aimed at giving Indian businesses new channels to establish contact and source from quality vendors.
The Council mentioned that the HKTDC’s online marketplace features around 1,30,000 quality suppliers and more than 2 million international buyers, with over 24 million business connections made every year.
The supplier information is verified by third-party organisations to enhance buyers’ sourcing confidence.
HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong stated in the official release: “To help enterprises tide over the Covid-19 outbreak, we are launching a series of digital initiatives, including webinars and virtual exhibitions. We are also offering online-to-offline (O2O) promotion packages for companies to participate in our physical exhibitions and conduct promotions through our online platform, offering a double opportunity to expand their customer base and capture orders.”
“Exhibitors can showcase products at the exhibitions and promote online at the same time. This extends the fair period so businesses can reach more buyers and field orders,” added Fong.
Fong informed that the HKTDC will organize a Summer Sourcing Week (SSW) from July 25 to 28. She added that SSW will feature nine fairs located at the same venue, it will provide a one-stop cross-industry platform for global buyers to replenish their stocks.
The Council noted that the HKTDC is also looking into O2O business-matching services at its fairs, so that overseas buyers who cannot come to Hong Kong can locate target exhibitors in advance.
Video conferences will be arranged between buyers and exhibitors to discuss business deals.
The Council stated in the release that to further enhance the effectiveness of business matching, the Spring Virtual Expo focuses on four themes: technology – lighting and electronics, gifts and houseware, lifestyle, and fashion and beauty.
The 33 groups of products covered under the four themes will include lighting, construction and hardware, electronics and computer accessories; home products, gifts, toys, baby products, and stationery; jewelry, watches and glasses; and fashion accessories, clothing, and health and beauty products.
To help meet their different sourcing needs, global buyers will receive personalized product recommendations through online channels such as social media, online advertising and email, helping buyers and sellers to seal deals more quickly.
The HKTDC has invited buyers from all over the world to participate, including VIP buyers and those who have participated in HKTDC fairs.
