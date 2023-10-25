HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, on Wednesday launched HMD Easy Pay, a smartphone financing solution created in partnership with DMI Finance, to provide accessible and user-friendly smartphone financing options.

This affordability programme will offer a seamless and user-friendly experience while providing a host of internal benefits and features, the company said, adding that it will be a pure digital application process with an instant approval, with end-to-end completion taking only minutes. “Our commitment to providing users with quality and accessible smartphones has been unwavering. HMD Easy Pay is the realisation of that commitment that places Nokia smartphones within reach of all,” Ravi Kunwar, Vice President -India and Asia Pacific, HMD Global said.

The HMD Easy Pay covers a variety of Nokia smartphone models costing ₹8,000 and above, including the Nokia G42 128/256GB, Nokia C32, Nokia C22, and Nokia C12 Pro, offering options to suit diverse customer preferences, he added.