Home affordability at a 9-year high: Gera Pune Residential Realty Report

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The latest reduction in interest rates has led to increased affordability, now at 3.79 times one’s annual income, and this is the best time to buy a home, according to the Gera Pune Residential Realty Report released on Wednesday.
The report is based on research which considered the top 20 developers in Pune in terms of brand name and repute. “Post-RERA and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the share of the top and reputed developers in the market has increased. From July 2019 to June 2020, their sales account for almost 25 per cent of the total sales. The trend of large projects being launched continues. The number of projects with a size greater than 500 units has further increased to 138. This number almost doubled in the last six years,” the report added.
The total number of live projects being built has fallen significantly to 3,076 in June 2020 from 3,471 as on June 2019. Total inventory available for sale at 75,421 units as on June this year has moved up marginally, indicating that the average size of each project has increased.
The report mentions that sales offtake has reduced by 16 per cent over the last six months and new launches have fallen. “ This is a clear impact of the Covid-19 induced lockdown, as activity around new launches has been at a virtual standstill for four out of the last six months. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a sharp drop in the replacement ratio, from 1.167 in Dec 2019 to 0.55 in Jun 2020 (more units have been sold than added in the last six months)” the report added.
While releasing the report, Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments said, “An in-depth understanding indicates that the lockdown has had varying impacts on the different aspects of the business. Developers were able to defer launches of projects, thereby defer large financial commitments on account of project construction and launch expenses. As launches dropped by 55 per cent over 2019, sales, however, were at a standstill for a shorter period”.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...