Home Minister calls a meeting with farmers amidst nation-wide bandh

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Amid the Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting against three central farm laws on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah invited them for a meeting a day ahead of their scheduled talks with the Government.
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who is camping at the Burari site away from the highways blocked by farmers from Punjab and Haryana, said he was rushing to the Singhu Border to meet with other leaders before they head for the meeting with the Home Minister scheduled around 7 pm.
According to the farmers’ organisations, roughly 15 leaders will meet the Home Minister including Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Shivkumar Kakaji, Hannan Mollah and 11 others from farmers’ organisations in Punjab.
All borders were sealed in Delhi while the Bandh had a partial response from traders ad transporters whereas the bank unions declared that they would be wearing black badges as a gesture of support without striking work. Opposition leaders stayed away from the protest sites although almost all opposition parties are supporting the Bharat Bandh call.
“It was a conscious decision on our part to stay away from the protest sites. The farmer groups have also told us that they want it this way. So, we have no party banners at the protest sites. However, our MPs are there as parliamentarians to show solidarity. We do not want to politicise the issue. It is not just the Left parties but all opposition that has taken this call that except our MPs, no leader will join the farmers,” said CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Meanwhile, a delegation of farmers and Left leaders including K. K. Ragesh, CPM MP from Rajya Sabha and joint secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, P. Krishnaprashad, Mariam Dhavale, All India Democratic Women’s Association, Vikram Singh, Surekha of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Sathvir Singh of Construction Workers Federation of India were detained at Bilaspur in Gurgaon while protesting against the farm laws and in support of the Bharat Bandh.
Five opposition leaders, including former Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar and Sitaram Yechury are expected to meet President Ramnath Kovind over the farm laws.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Companies with a consistently high return on equity are strong earnings compounders and merit attention
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Recovering from a stroke, a businessman rekindles his childhood passion for coins and stamps and builds up a ...
Memory is a trolley bag that we have to drag behind us for the rest of our lives
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...