Home Ministry exempts more activities from lockdown

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 17, 2020 Published on April 17, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has listed more activities that will be exempt from lockdown restrictions.

Activities related to minor/non-timber forest produce, bamboo, coconut, arecanut, cocoa, spice plantations and construction in rural areas will be exempt.

The Home Ministry order also said that non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and Cooperative Credit Societies will be exempt from the restrictions of lockdown. Housing finance companies and micro finance institutions have also been allowed to operate.

These financial institutions have been allowed to operate with bare minimum staff, according to the Home Ministry order.

