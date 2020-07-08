Home Ministry to probe Gandhi family foundation, trusts

Amid complaints by the BJP that the money from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund was diverted to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, a trust controlled by the first family of the Congress, the Union Home Ministry has announced a probe into the accounts of three such trusts.

A spokesperson of the Ministry said in Twitter that that it has set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into alleged violation of various legal provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Income Tax Act, Foreign Contributions Regulation Act by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

“Special Director of Enforcement Directorate will head the committee,” the spokesperson added.