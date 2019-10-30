Hong Kong Tourism Board appoints Dane Cheng as Executive Director

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) on Wednesday announced Dane Cheng as the Executive Director of the HKTB. The Chairman of the board Pang Yiu-kai said that Cheng's appointment would be effective from November 1, 2019.

Cheng graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1986 and later joined Cathay Pacific Airways and held senior positions in general management, marketing, communications and international affairs in various regions.

“I am confident that Cheng’s profound knowledge of Hong Kong, Mainland and international markets combined with his excellent management skills will help the HKTB continue to promote Hong Kong worldwide with effective marketing strategy,” said Pang.