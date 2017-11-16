News

Honorary ambassador for WPO

Chakravarthi AVPS, Managing Director, Ecobliss India, has been appointed global ambassador of the World Packaging Organisation. He is the first Asian to be appointed ambassador, according to a statement. The honorary appointment was made in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the 99th board meeting of WPO. He has the distinction of working for several companies, including Ballarpur Industries, Akerlund & Rausing, Huhtamaki, Pragati among others.

