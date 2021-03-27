News

Hope to launch Covovax by September 2021: Adar Poonawalla

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 27, 2021

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India Ltd DHIRAJ SINGH

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax have begun in India and the company hopes to launch it by September this year.

In August 2020, American vaccine company Novavax, Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India.

"Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with @Novavax and @SerumInstIndia. It has been tested against African and UK variants of #COVID19 and has an overall efficacy of 89%. Hope to launch by September 2021!," Poonawalla said in a tweet. PTI AKT ANU ANU

Published on March 27, 2021

Covid-19
