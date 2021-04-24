News

Hopitals facing medical oxygen shortage can call 104: TN government

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 24, 2021

Oxygen manufactures in the state are instructed to explore ways to increase production

Hospitals/nursing homes in Tamil Nadu facing any shortage of medical oxygen may immediately call 104 for assistance. This will be a 24×7 call centre under the State Drug Controller to resolve any issues they may have on shortage of medical oxygen, says a government press release.

The State government is taking various measures to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The demand for medical oxygen from Covid-19 treatment facilities such as hospitals/nursing homes is expected with continuous surge in cases.

Oxygen manufacturing industries in the State have been instructed to explore methods to increase production. Tankers carrying medical oxygen are being provided a Green Corridor along with Police Patrol wherever necessary to increase the availability of oxygen, the release said.

Published on April 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.