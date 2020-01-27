Horticulture output to be 313 million tonnes in 2019-20: First advance estimates

Total horticulture production in 2019-20 is expected to be 313.35 million tonnes (mt), about 0.84 per cent higher than 2018-19, according to first advance estimates released on Monday.

As per the final estimates, also released today, the total horticulture production of the country in 2018-19 was estimated to be 310.74 mt, only marginally higher than the previous year.

Vegetables production was estimated to be around 183.17 mt, while fruits production was estimated to be around 97.97 mt.

In 2019-20, fruits production is expected to be lower by 2.27 per cent in 2019-20 over 2018-19. It is mainly due to loss in production of grapes, banana, mango, citrus, papaya and pomegranate.

Vegetables production, on the other hand, is projected to be higher by 2.64 per cent than the year before, thanks to increase in output of onions, potatoes and tomatoes.

Onion production is expected to be 24.45 mt (increase of 7.17 per cent) compared to 22.82 mt in 2018-19.

Potato production is expected to be 51.94 mt an increase of 3.49 per cent. It was 50.19 mt in 2018-19.

Tomato production is expected to be 19.33 mt (increase of 1.68 per cent) compared to 19.01 mt last year.