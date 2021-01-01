Hospital worker in US spoiled 500 doses of Covid-19 vaccine on purpose: Report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Wisconsin Police have arrested a hospital worker on Thursday after he allegedly spoiled hundreds of doses of the coronavirus vaccine on purpose, The Guardian reported.
The law enforcement authorities in the US are currently investigating the matter after being informed by a health center in Wisconsin that the hospital employee spoiled 500 doses of the vaccine.
Last week, Aurora medical center revealed that Moderna vaccine doses had been spoiled on Saturday after a staff member forgot to put them in the refrigerator.
This week, the center said that the employee deliberately spoiled the vaccines by not keeping them in the refrigerator twice, not just once as the officials earlier speculated.
Later, the Aurora medical center vaccinated around 60 people with the spoiled vaccine without knowing that the vaccine had been kept out for far too long, Jeff Bahr, the chief medical officer for Aurora Advocate Health, told the media, as cited in the Guardian report.
He said people who were inoculated with the vaccine should not be in any danger but their condition is being monitored continuously. He, however, refrained from commenting on the motive behind the employee’s deliberate attempt to spoil the vaccine.
Meanwhile, the health center maintained that it had fired the person who is accused of spoiling the vaccines.
“We continue to believe that vaccination is our way out of the pandemic. We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine,” read the statement released by Aurora.
