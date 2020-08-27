Hotel Association of India, Naukri.com tie up to help Covid-impacted workforce

The Hotel Association of India (HAI) and Naukri.com have entered into a partnership to create alternative livelihoods and opportunities for the pandemic-impacted workforce of HAI member hotels.

The impacted workforce — around three lakh employees — will be supplied with relevant information on job opportunities that match their skills and identified sectors that can be tapped for suitable placements.

“This partnership will help address the very needs of the affected workforce by finding them the right fitment and bringing them back into the formal economy,” said KB Kachru, Vice-President, HAI.

Sectors that could potentially become a source of employment for these job seekers include hospitals, banks, facility management, hypermarkets, malls, call centres and restaurant chains, among others.

“We welcome the initiative by HAI to help impacted workforce find avenues for their survival through these tough times. With this partnership, Naukri stands in solidarity with all impacted jobseekers in their endeavour to find relevant job opportunities and up their career progression,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

As part of the initiative, HAI and Naukri.com will assist jobseekers with interview and CV tips, share live company and industry hiring trackers, provide CV score evaluations as well as add the impacted profiles in Naukri’s database, Resdex, with the tag ‘Immediately available to join’.