House panel to visit Kashmir, Ladakh to assess education after abrogation of 370, pandemic

The Standing Committee of Parliament on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, headed by veteran BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, will visit Kashmir and Ladakh. The committee to assess the problems faced in schools, universities and other educational institutions during the pandemic and the lockdown, especially the learning gap and digital divide. The panel is also likely to hear complaints from students, teachers and parents on the situation of education after the abrogation of Article 370.

This is the first Parliamentary delegation to visit Kashmir after the abrogation of the Constitutional provision. Many schools and colleges were not functioning even before the pandemic due to protests against the abrogation implemented in August, 2019. "We will visit anganwadis, schools, colleges and universities during our visit. We will interact with students, teachers, parents, managements and experts in pedagogy and curriculum during our visit. We will talk to students and teachers in NIT Srinagar, representatives of AICTE and UGC in the State and other technological institutions too," a member in the panel said.

He added that the panel will also see the uncertainties faced by the students in the last two years after the abrogation of Article 370 and the pandemic that followed. The panel is meeting banks in the valley on the complaints that loans are being denied for students from certain socioeconomic backgrounds. "We have received some complaints about denial of loans. We will look at it," the member added.

Members of the panel said the purpose of the visit to address the problems faced by students in the area. "We are even visiting Anganwadis so that we will be able to give a clear picture of the scenario to Parliament. Apart from Chairman Sahasrabuddhe, 16 members of the 31-member panel will participate in the study considering the pandemic situation," the member said. The panel will also visit stadiums and sports centres to assess the situation in sports and game in the States.