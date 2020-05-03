How a 3-member initiative grew to supply over 25 lakh meals across India

On the March 26, two days after the nationwide lockdown was announced, serial entrepreneur and promoter of BigBasket, Portea Medical and HungerBox, K Ganesh; executive managing director of JLL India, Juggy Marwaha; and CEO of Prestige Group, Venkat K Narayana, got on the phone with an aim to help people who had lost their source of income, but had families to feed.

“We decided that we would supply fresh cooked meals for families of migrant labourers and daily wage workers,” says Ganesh.

Thus was born the ‘Feed My City’ initiative. It started with 500 meals in Bengaluru on March 27, but has since branched out to four more cities across the country — Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida and Chennai — and has provided a total of over 25 lakh meals so far.

Everything was a challenge in the beginning, Ganesh says. “But the power of the cause helped us cruise through, from the government to the police — everyone stepped up to ensure there were no impediments,” he adds.

The team now has over 120 volunteers across the five cities for donations, social media management, supply-chain logistics and on-ground last mile distribution. The drive is also being supported by over 49,400 donors, whose contributions are being used to meet expenses.

Chalking out the plan

The team chalked out a process to ensure everything was in order during the lockdown, right from raising donations, to cooking lakhs of standard quality meals every day while maintaining social distancing, procuring permissions and passes for the chefs, getting supplies for the kitchen, identifying the deserving clusters of people and distributing food to them.

“Once the process was intact, we were able to replicate it quickly in the first two weeks of the lockdown in the four other cities,” Ganesh says. “It was possible because we had local teams in each of these cities and could distribute the responsibilities,” he adds.

It was like running an organisation — where maintaining consistency, quality, hygiene, social distancing — everything was important, Ganesh says.

The KVN foundation, under which the initiative was launched, roped in HungerBox, a company that delivers food solutions to corporates across various cities in India, to take care of the food supply and delivery.

“The founding team called me up and said they wanted hygienic and safe food to be distributed across places to people who have lost jobs, migrated construction workers and the daily-wage labourers,” explains Uttam Kumar, co-founder & COO of HungerBox. “We thought it was a great gesture and with the large kitchens that we have, we can provide great food at a much, much subsidised rate. That’s when we came into the picture,” he adds.

Ensuring quality

To bring in variety to the food, the team takes care to not repeat a dish in 10 days. They’re also careful to keep the temperature in check, so the food stays unspoiled at least for a few hours.

“We were keen to ensure nutritious food is served,” says R Ramaraj, Co-Founder of Sify and The Chennai Angels, and one of the executive council members of the Feed My Chennai initiative, which serves food to migrants and the underprivileged in 15 zones and 92 centres.

“So, on the process check and quality, we decided that since we couldn’t go to all these centres and to the kitchens, we made sure that one meal was served to one of us core group members (a group of nine entrepreneurs who came together to drive this cause in Chennai) every day by rotation,” he adds.

Through a network of donors, entrepreneurs, corporate kitchens and volunteers, the teams in each city have been delivering individually packed lunches and dinners to the needy, during the lockdown period. However, they do not plan to stop on May 3.

“We have to continue beyond May 3,” says Ganesh. “We are looking at a more graded exit plan and continuing on a smaller scale. We still have a gap in funding and need additional funds to take care of the extended lockdown.”