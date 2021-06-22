News

How India administered jabs on 1st day of new phase of vaccination

AJ Vinayak Mangaluru | Updated on June 22, 2021

1.25 crore vaccinations per day achievable: NK Arora, Chairperson, NTAGI

India administered 85,15,925 doses of Covid vaccines in a single day till 11.59 pm on June 21. Monday, which was World Yoga Day, was the first day of the new phase of universalization of Covid vaccination.

In the new phase of the vaccination drive, the Centre procures and supplies 75 per cent of the vaccines to states and union territories free of cost.

Of the 37 states/union territories in the country, 13 states administered more than 1 lakh doses of Covid vaccines in a single day, and only two of them – Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka – crossed the 10-lakh doses a day mark.

The state-wise data were sourced between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21 from the Cowin dashboard. The total single day vaccination had crossed the 82-lakh mark by then.

MP takes the lead

Madhya Pradesh topped the table with single-day doses of 16.01 lakh. In the 157 days of the Covid vaccination campaign in the country, Madhya Pradesh also came first in terms of single-day coverage of the total vaccinations. Of the 1.66 crore doses administered in the state since January 16, 9.60 per cent of doses were administered on Monday.

Of the four districts that crossed the 1-lakh single-day doses mark on Monday, three were from Madhya Pradesh. They include Indore (2.21 lakh), Bhopal (1.42 lakh) and Ujjain (1.02 lakh).

Karnataka came second in the total number of Covid vaccines administered on June 21, with the total number of vaccine doses crossing the 10.86-lakh mark by 10.30 pm.

Metros

BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) topped the table among the metropolitan cities in the country. BBMP alone, a part of the Bengaluru Urban district, administered 1.72 lakh doses of Covid vaccines on Monday.

Bengaluru Urban district was second among the four districts to cross the 1-lakh doses mark on June 21. Bengaluru Urban (including BBMP) administered 2.14 lakh doses of vaccines on Monday.

Compared to this, Mumbai had administered about 82,000 doses, Kolkata around 48,000 doses, Hyderabad around 39,000 doses and Chennai around 36,000 doses by 10.30 pm. The whole of Delhi state hadn’t even crossed 1-lakh mark in administering vaccine doses by then. The number of doses stood at around 76,000.

One crore vaccination/day achievable

However, the vaccination performance on Monday was around 68 per cent of the capacity available to administer vaccines in a day. In an interview with DD News, NK Arora, Chairperson of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI), said India’s capacity is such that it will easily administer 1.25 crore doses of Covid vaccines every day.

Terming Monday’s performance in vaccination as a significant achievement, he said the aim is to vaccinate at least one crore people every day.

One-fifth gets vaccinated

Going by the country’s projected population, India has administered at least one dose of the Covid vaccine to one-fifth of its population till now.

Giving state-wise break-up of projected population in May, a PIB press release had estimated India's population at 135 crore.

Some states/union territories have already administered at least one dose of vaccine to more than 50 per cent of their population. They include Ladakh (68 per cent), Lakshadweep (76 per cent), Sikkim (55 per cent), and Tripura (51 per cent).

Almost 3.56 per cent of Tripura’s projected population was administered at least one dose of vaccine on June 21.

INDIA'S RECORD VACCINE DOSES

State/UT

Projected mid-year population as on October 2020 *

Vaccines administered till 10.30 pm on June 21

Total vaccines administered since Jan 16

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

400000

783

1,37,495

Andhra Pradesh

52669000

48017

14010810

Arunachal Pradesh

1526000

13012

493985

Assam

34887000

339534

5708379

Bihar

122341000

488731

14207757

Chandigarh

1202000

6748

460426

Chhattisgarh

29333000

87015

6477240

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

595000

4176

150810

Delhi

20414000

76259

6611219

Goa

1555000

15613

776066

Gujarat

69402000

505052

22615720

Haryana

29314000

480581

7868306

Himachal Pradesh

7374000

98325

2918398

Jammu and Kashmir

13365000

33855

4007947

Jharkhand

38249000

84527

5881187

Karnataka

66627000

1086708

19628183

Kerala

35413000

262254

12430386

Ladakh

296000

1311

200612

Lakshadweep

68000

337

51979

Madhya Pradesh

84040000

1601546

16674871

Maharashtra

123961000

380845

28126882

Manipur

3149000

6608

572397

Meghalaya

3272000

13096

604168

Mizoram

1210000

17047

445787

Nagaland

2182000

9842

409528

Odisha

45552000

286429

10141773

Puducherry

1557000

17279

436541

Punjab

30239000

91660

5519596

Rajasthan

78861000

435280

21704463

Sikkim

673000

11883

371345

Tamil Nadu

76255000

341147

13088555

Telangana

37599000

146891

9326924

Tripura

4051000

144194

2090563

Uttar Pradesh

229672000

690551

26335584

Uttarakhand

11346000

117135

3674679

West Bengal

97871000

321546

19346636

Daman and Diu

458000

4374

166457

Source: Cowin dashboard accessed between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21 2021; *PIB press release dated May 11

 

Published on June 22, 2021

