How India administered jabs on 1st day of new phase of vaccination

India administered 85,15,925 doses of Covid vaccines in a single day till 11.59 pm on June 21. Monday, which was World Yoga Day, was the first day of the new phase of universalization of Covid vaccination.
In the new phase of the vaccination drive, the Centre procures and supplies 75 per cent of the vaccines to states and union territories free of cost.
Of the 37 states/union territories in the country, 13 states administered more than 1 lakh doses of Covid vaccines in a single day, and only two of them – Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka – crossed the 10-lakh doses a day mark.
The state-wise data were sourced between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21 from the Cowin dashboard. The total single day vaccination had crossed the 82-lakh mark by then.
Madhya Pradesh topped the table with single-day doses of 16.01 lakh. In the 157 days of the Covid vaccination campaign in the country, Madhya Pradesh also came first in terms of single-day coverage of the total vaccinations. Of the 1.66 crore doses administered in the state since January 16, 9.60 per cent of doses were administered on Monday.
Of the four districts that crossed the 1-lakh single-day doses mark on Monday, three were from Madhya Pradesh. They include Indore (2.21 lakh), Bhopal (1.42 lakh) and Ujjain (1.02 lakh).
Karnataka came second in the total number of Covid vaccines administered on June 21, with the total number of vaccine doses crossing the 10.86-lakh mark by 10.30 pm.
BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) topped the table among the metropolitan cities in the country. BBMP alone, a part of the Bengaluru Urban district, administered 1.72 lakh doses of Covid vaccines on Monday.
Bengaluru Urban district was second among the four districts to cross the 1-lakh doses mark on June 21. Bengaluru Urban (including BBMP) administered 2.14 lakh doses of vaccines on Monday.
Compared to this, Mumbai had administered about 82,000 doses, Kolkata around 48,000 doses, Hyderabad around 39,000 doses and Chennai around 36,000 doses by 10.30 pm. The whole of Delhi state hadn’t even crossed 1-lakh mark in administering vaccine doses by then. The number of doses stood at around 76,000.
However, the vaccination performance on Monday was around 68 per cent of the capacity available to administer vaccines in a day. In an interview with DD News, NK Arora, Chairperson of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI), said India’s capacity is such that it will easily administer 1.25 crore doses of Covid vaccines every day.
Terming Monday’s performance in vaccination as a significant achievement, he said the aim is to vaccinate at least one crore people every day.
Going by the country’s projected population, India has administered at least one dose of the Covid vaccine to one-fifth of its population till now.
Giving state-wise break-up of projected population in May, a PIB press release had estimated India's population at 135 crore.
Some states/union territories have already administered at least one dose of vaccine to more than 50 per cent of their population. They include Ladakh (68 per cent), Lakshadweep (76 per cent), Sikkim (55 per cent), and Tripura (51 per cent).
Almost 3.56 per cent of Tripura’s projected population was administered at least one dose of vaccine on June 21.
INDIA'S RECORD VACCINE DOSES
State/UT
Projected mid-year population as on October 2020 *
Vaccines administered till 10.30 pm on June 21
Total vaccines administered since Jan 16
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
400000
783
1,37,495
Andhra Pradesh
52669000
48017
14010810
Arunachal Pradesh
1526000
13012
493985
Assam
34887000
339534
5708379
Bihar
122341000
488731
14207757
Chandigarh
1202000
6748
460426
Chhattisgarh
29333000
87015
6477240
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
595000
4176
150810
Delhi
20414000
76259
6611219
Goa
1555000
15613
776066
Gujarat
69402000
505052
22615720
Haryana
29314000
480581
7868306
Himachal Pradesh
7374000
98325
2918398
Jammu and Kashmir
13365000
33855
4007947
Jharkhand
38249000
84527
5881187
Karnataka
66627000
1086708
19628183
Kerala
35413000
262254
12430386
Ladakh
296000
1311
200612
Lakshadweep
68000
337
51979
Madhya Pradesh
84040000
1601546
16674871
Maharashtra
123961000
380845
28126882
Manipur
3149000
6608
572397
Meghalaya
3272000
13096
604168
Mizoram
1210000
17047
445787
Nagaland
2182000
9842
409528
Odisha
45552000
286429
10141773
Puducherry
1557000
17279
436541
Punjab
30239000
91660
5519596
Rajasthan
78861000
435280
21704463
Sikkim
673000
11883
371345
Tamil Nadu
76255000
341147
13088555
Telangana
37599000
146891
9326924
Tripura
4051000
144194
2090563
Uttar Pradesh
229672000
690551
26335584
Uttarakhand
11346000
117135
3674679
West Bengal
97871000
321546
19346636
Daman and Diu
458000
4374
166457
Source: Cowin dashboard accessed between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21 2021; *PIB press release dated May 11
