How India administered jabs on 1st day of new phase of vaccination

India administered 85,15,925 doses of Covid vaccines in a single day till 11.59 pm on June 21. Monday, which was World Yoga Day, was the first day of the new phase of universalization of Covid vaccination.

In the new phase of the vaccination drive, the Centre procures and supplies 75 per cent of the vaccines to states and union territories free of cost.

Of the 37 states/union territories in the country, 13 states administered more than 1 lakh doses of Covid vaccines in a single day, and only two of them – Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka – crossed the 10-lakh doses a day mark.

The state-wise data were sourced between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21 from the Cowin dashboard. The total single day vaccination had crossed the 82-lakh mark by then.

MP takes the lead

Madhya Pradesh topped the table with single-day doses of 16.01 lakh. In the 157 days of the Covid vaccination campaign in the country, Madhya Pradesh also came first in terms of single-day coverage of the total vaccinations. Of the 1.66 crore doses administered in the state since January 16, 9.60 per cent of doses were administered on Monday.

Of the four districts that crossed the 1-lakh single-day doses mark on Monday, three were from Madhya Pradesh. They include Indore (2.21 lakh), Bhopal (1.42 lakh) and Ujjain (1.02 lakh).

Karnataka came second in the total number of Covid vaccines administered on June 21, with the total number of vaccine doses crossing the 10.86-lakh mark by 10.30 pm.

Metros

BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) topped the table among the metropolitan cities in the country. BBMP alone, a part of the Bengaluru Urban district, administered 1.72 lakh doses of Covid vaccines on Monday.

Bengaluru Urban district was second among the four districts to cross the 1-lakh doses mark on June 21. Bengaluru Urban (including BBMP) administered 2.14 lakh doses of vaccines on Monday.

Compared to this, Mumbai had administered about 82,000 doses, Kolkata around 48,000 doses, Hyderabad around 39,000 doses and Chennai around 36,000 doses by 10.30 pm. The whole of Delhi state hadn’t even crossed 1-lakh mark in administering vaccine doses by then. The number of doses stood at around 76,000.

One crore vaccination/day achievable

However, the vaccination performance on Monday was around 68 per cent of the capacity available to administer vaccines in a day. In an interview with DD News, NK Arora, Chairperson of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI), said India’s capacity is such that it will easily administer 1.25 crore doses of Covid vaccines every day.

Terming Monday’s performance in vaccination as a significant achievement, he said the aim is to vaccinate at least one crore people every day.

One-fifth gets vaccinated

Going by the country’s projected population, India has administered at least one dose of the Covid vaccine to one-fifth of its population till now.

Giving state-wise break-up of projected population in May, a PIB press release had estimated India's population at 135 crore.

Some states/union territories have already administered at least one dose of vaccine to more than 50 per cent of their population. They include Ladakh (68 per cent), Lakshadweep (76 per cent), Sikkim (55 per cent), and Tripura (51 per cent).

Almost 3.56 per cent of Tripura’s projected population was administered at least one dose of vaccine on June 21.

INDIA'S RECORD VACCINE DOSES

State/UT Projected mid-year population as on October 2020 * Vaccines administered till 10.30 pm on June 21 Total vaccines administered since Jan 16 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 400000 783 1,37,495 Andhra Pradesh 52669000 48017 14010810 Arunachal Pradesh 1526000 13012 493985 Assam 34887000 339534 5708379 Bihar 122341000 488731 14207757 Chandigarh 1202000 6748 460426 Chhattisgarh 29333000 87015 6477240 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 595000 4176 150810 Delhi 20414000 76259 6611219 Goa 1555000 15613 776066 Gujarat 69402000 505052 22615720 Haryana 29314000 480581 7868306 Himachal Pradesh 7374000 98325 2918398 Jammu and Kashmir 13365000 33855 4007947 Jharkhand 38249000 84527 5881187 Karnataka 66627000 1086708 19628183 Kerala 35413000 262254 12430386 Ladakh 296000 1311 200612 Lakshadweep 68000 337 51979 Madhya Pradesh 84040000 1601546 16674871 Maharashtra 123961000 380845 28126882 Manipur 3149000 6608 572397 Meghalaya 3272000 13096 604168 Mizoram 1210000 17047 445787 Nagaland 2182000 9842 409528 Odisha 45552000 286429 10141773 Puducherry 1557000 17279 436541 Punjab 30239000 91660 5519596 Rajasthan 78861000 435280 21704463 Sikkim 673000 11883 371345 Tamil Nadu 76255000 341147 13088555 Telangana 37599000 146891 9326924 Tripura 4051000 144194 2090563 Uttar Pradesh 229672000 690551 26335584 Uttarakhand 11346000 117135 3674679 West Bengal 97871000 321546 19346636 Daman and Diu 458000 4374 166457

Source: Cowin dashboard accessed between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21 2021; *PIB press release dated May 11