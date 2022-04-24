How social workers in India helped during the pandemic

As the pandemic hit communities across the country, scores of volunteers came forward to provide help to people in distress, risking their own life. Hundreds of volunteers having an academic background in social work too offered a helping hand.

Students pursuing their degrees, research scholars and those who have already completed their studies and are working in various organisations enlisted themselves to offer help. From providing information, building awareness on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, providing food and medicines to mobilise oxygen supplies and managing help desks, the volunteers took part in a variety of activities.

The National Association of Professional Social Workers in India (NAPSWI) has conducted a nationwide study to capture the kind of work the social workers contributed during the second wave (March to May 2021) of the pandemic, when heavy loss of lives was seen.

“Since they are trained in various aspects of social work, they could network and collaborate with governmental and non-governmental agencies, and with individual initiatives at the local level,” Prof B Devi Prasad, a social work educator and a co-author of the study, told BusinessLine.

Challenges faced

The study – Professional Social Work Response to Covid-19 Affected Families in India – captured how the social work professionals channelised local philanthropy and own resources to meet the needs of distressed families.

“In the process of rendering these services, they faced a number of challenges such as restrictions on mobility due to lockdowns and curfews, lack of financial support, information and non-availability of relief materials in the market,” the study said.

Around 20 per cent of the sample respondents reported the death of a family member or relative or a colleague due to Covid-19 infection. The study took a sample of 340 respondents, comprising three categories — university departments and schools of social work, civil society organisations, and individual social workers.